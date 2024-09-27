AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3) Insider Sells A$1,050,000.00 in Stock

AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Sales sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total value of A$1,050,000.00 ($719,178.08).

AML3D Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75.

About AML3D

AML3D Limited provides contract manufacturing services to the aerospace, marine, defence, oil and gas, mining, and general manufacturing sectors in Australia, Singapore, and the United States. The company produces metal components and structures through automated wire-fed 3D printing technology. It designs and constructs ARCEMY 3D printing modules, and 3D parts using wire additive manufacturing technology.

