Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 741,663 shares of company stock worth $14,179,490 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 364,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 230,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

