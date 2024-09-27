Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $5.81

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

DH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 40.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

