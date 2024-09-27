Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.51.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 4.4 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. Corporate insiders own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.