Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of AIT opened at $221.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.26. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,436,000. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,043,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

