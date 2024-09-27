ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARX. CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.46.

ARC Resources Price Performance

TSE ARX opened at C$21.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.40.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.2027972 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

