Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 170,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $4.11.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arjo AB (publ)
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.