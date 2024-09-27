Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) CEO Purchases $131,250.00 in Stock

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Rasmus purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,658. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ARQ Price Performance
Shares of ARQ stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Arq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.
