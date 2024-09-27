Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) CEO Purchases $131,250.00 in Stock

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Rasmus purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,658. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Arq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQ. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARQ during the second quarter valued at $13,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ in the second quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of ARQ during the second quarter worth $607,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

