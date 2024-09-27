Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.65. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

