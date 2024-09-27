Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $240.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $190.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABG. Stephens started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.98. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.