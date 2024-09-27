Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Bank of America

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $175.00 to $191.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.00.

ASND opened at $147.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average is $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

