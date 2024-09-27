Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in September

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALPMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 39,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,053. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 0.38. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

