ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASX Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

ASX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.6605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61. ASX’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

