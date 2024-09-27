ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$46.64 and last traded at C$46.54, with a volume of 31701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.22.

Specifically, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$475,000.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00.

Get ATCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ACO.X. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.08.

ATCO Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.52.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.