ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$46.64 and last traded at C$46.54, with a volume of 31701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.22.
Specifically, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$475,000.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ACO.X. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.08.
ATCO Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.52.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.