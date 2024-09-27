Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,289,721.96 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,721.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,287,417.04.

On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total value of $1,299,974.88.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,311,658.44.

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $1,279,389.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,322,229.28.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $1,247,200.16.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,205,075.76.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,122,496.04.

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $1,150,314.04.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.45. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.