AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,500.00 at UBS Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,191.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,010.06. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $46.46 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

