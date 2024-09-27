Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVBH has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Avidbank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Avidbank

Avidbank Stock Performance

AVBH remained flat at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.