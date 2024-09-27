Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wedbush

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.