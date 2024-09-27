AXS Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:NXTE opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.58. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

About AXS Green Alpha ETF

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

