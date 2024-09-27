AXS Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
AXS Green Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSEARCA:NXTE opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.58. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.
About AXS Green Alpha ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AXS Green Alpha ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
Receive News & Ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.