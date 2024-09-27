BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BAB Stock Up 0.6 %

BABB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. BAB’s payout ratio is 57.15%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

