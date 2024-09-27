Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bally’s
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bally’s Stock Up 0.1 %
Bally’s stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.