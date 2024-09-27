Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Alden Global Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 63.6% during the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,425,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 554,263 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

