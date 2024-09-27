Bank of America Lowers Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $57.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BFH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of BFH opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $59.66.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

