Barclays Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $21.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NYSE CC opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,171,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Chemours by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Chemours by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Chemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

