Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Powerfleet Stock Up 0.2 %

Powerfleet stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $527.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. Powerfleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Powerfleet will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

