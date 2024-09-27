Barry J. Bentley Sells 50,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,371,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 441,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.