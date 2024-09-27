BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 10,000.0% in September

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

Shares of BDOUY opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

