Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Intel to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

