Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of BYON opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.64. Beyond has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $1,479,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

