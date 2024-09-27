BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $14.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after buying an additional 3,140,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.