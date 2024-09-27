BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $14.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.
BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
