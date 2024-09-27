Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 280.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 1,893.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 197.6% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.