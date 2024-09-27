BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.0 million-$154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.7 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

NYSE BB opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.39. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

