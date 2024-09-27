BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $892,781.29 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,686,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,204,143.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.
  • On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.
  • On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

