Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 477.1% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 129,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,512,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 623,183 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 105,661 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 296,221 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

