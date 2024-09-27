Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 477.1% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BTT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 129,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
