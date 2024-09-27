Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

