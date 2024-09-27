Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 661,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,870. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
