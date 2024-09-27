Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 661,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,870. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

