BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 549.1% from the August 31st total of 254,200 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.31% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 27.3 %

Shares of BCTX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. 2,258,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

