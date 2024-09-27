Brokerages Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target at $8.67

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $536,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,294,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $30,026.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,654.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $536,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,294,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,997 shares of company stock worth $1,245,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 60.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.32. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

