Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) PT at $5.93

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NIO by 164.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,659 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $12,361,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIO will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.