Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $232.00

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:SAP opened at $228.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.40. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $231.13. The firm has a market cap of $280.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,479,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,532,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

