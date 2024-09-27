Brokerages Set Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Target Price at $45.56

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $5,250,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,605,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $9,625,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000.

Shares of TEM opened at $51.87 on Friday. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.38.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempus AI will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

