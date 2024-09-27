Brokers Set Expectations for Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

