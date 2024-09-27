Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

