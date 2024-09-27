Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.48) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

CNE stock opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.04 million, a PE ratio of -459.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 139.14 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 348.24 ($4.66).

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

