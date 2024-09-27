Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.48) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
Capricorn Energy Stock Down 4.1 %
CNE stock opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.04 million, a PE ratio of -459.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 139.14 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 348.24 ($4.66).
