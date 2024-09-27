Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CNI opened at $116.78 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after buying an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

