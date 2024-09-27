Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.84.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $191.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock worth $1,220,129,922. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,878,000 after buying an additional 59,945 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

