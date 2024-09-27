Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Underweight Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.17.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $129.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,989 shares of company stock worth $75,824,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

