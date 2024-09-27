CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $130.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered CAVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $127.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 309.93 and a beta of 3.34. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $131.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,943 shares of company stock worth $38,872,086 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 127,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

