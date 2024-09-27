CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading 0.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CAVA Group traded as high as $128.90 and last traded at $128.35. 249,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,811,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.44.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,943 shares of company stock worth $38,872,086.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CAVA Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.93 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.