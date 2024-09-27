CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

