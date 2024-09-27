Cerebain Biotech (OTCMKTS:CBBT) vs. AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cerebain Biotech (OTCMKTS:CBBT – Get Free Report) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerebain Biotech and AbCellera Biologics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerebain Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AbCellera Biologics $38.03 million 19.84 -$146.40 million ($0.52) -4.92

Profitability

Cerebain Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AbCellera Biologics.

This table compares Cerebain Biotech and AbCellera Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerebain Biotech N/A N/A N/A AbCellera Biologics -463.77% -13.40% -10.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerebain Biotech and AbCellera Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerebain Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A AbCellera Biologics 0 1 5 0 2.83

AbCellera Biologics has a consensus price target of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 454.69%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Cerebain Biotech.

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats Cerebain Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerebain Biotech

Cerebain Biotech Corp. is a biomedical company, which engages in the creation and clinical development of a minimally invasive implantable device. It focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease utilizing Omentum. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc. builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets; and strategic collaboration with Biogen Inc. to discover therapeutic antibodies for neurological conditions, as well as collaboration with Viking Global Investors and ArrowMark Partners. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

